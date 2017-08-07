Police investigating stolen bike, scooters in St. Louis

Sam Rein stands outside the carport where he parked his 2017 Kawasaki z125, which was stolen this weekend. (Photo: KSDK)

Police are investigating after a rash of stolen scooters and bikes in St. Louis.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police report at least four similar incidents of motor vehicle theft since early July. All of them occur during the overnight hours in different parts of south St. Louis.

“[My] first brand new bike, got it back in May. I’ve only had it a couple months,” explained one victim, Sam Rein. His 2017 Kawasaki z125 motorcycle disappeared overnight Sunday into Monday from the carport behind his apartment where he had it chained to a post.

“It’s just gone and the chain was chopped in half and I had a chain that wraps around the frame that locks it to a post with the big master lock and they chopped it,” Rein explained.

Police are investigating Rein’s case.

Several stolen scooters are also under investigation:

Aug. 3: An electric Numi Quadhopper scooter was stolen from a yard behind a home on the 7100 block of Michigan.

July 24: A black 2016 Genuine Scooter, chained to a fence with a bike lock, was stolen from a home on the 3200 block of Morganford. A witness contacted police and reported seeing two suspects pushing a scooter down an alley then loading it into a trailer attached to a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck

July 2: Two scooters stolen from a home on the 2800 block of Wisconsin. The victim’s surveillance camera captured two suspects taking the scooters from the gangway

Rein posted about his lost bike on Facebook Monday, where he is offering a reward. He says a stranger gave him some leads, which he said he shared with police. Then Rein went looking for clues.

“I got a street name and I went by and got a lot of information that might help people get their bikes back,” he said. “If not me, at least other people.”

St. Charles Police are also investigating a similar theft. The department reports some ATVs and a trailer were stolen overnight Sunday into Monday from Big St. Charles Motorsports, off I-70.

Police there said they were not sure at this time if these incidents are connected.

