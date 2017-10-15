Police issue advisory for endangered St. Louis woman

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 49-year-old St. Louis woman.

According to Police, Shari Ranee Meyers was last seen on the 5400 block of Cherryview on Friday, October 13 and has not been heard from since.

Meyers is approximately 5’6” tall, 130 pounds with dark blonde hair, blue eyes, and a light complexion. Police say she made suicidal comments to family members and left her residence in an unknown direction.

Be on the lookout for a White 2004 Mercury Sable with unknown plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210, or dial 911 to contact the closest law enforcement agency.

