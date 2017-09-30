Police issue Endangered Silver Advisory for missing 84-year-old

James "Jim" Roeswell, 84-years-old, was reportedly last seen in the 11000 block of Niehaus Lane in St. Louis at around 2:25 p.m. Saturday. (Photo: St. Louis County PD)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - The St. Louis County Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for an elderly man who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

James "Jim" Rosewell, 84-years-old, was reportedly last seen in the 11000 block of Niehaus Lane in St. Louis at around 2:25 p.m. He was said to be heading to the Ace Hardware store on the 12000 block of Dorsett, but has not been heard from since leaving his residence.

Rosewell, who has a six-year history of dementia, requires nightly medication. According to police, he has displayed a history of memory and confusion problems within the past year.

Rosewell is described as six feet tall, weighing 180-pounds with gray hair, hazel eyes, and a fair complexion, last seen wearing gray pants. Additionally, he walks with a limp due to bad left knee. Rosewell drives a silver 2000 Toyota Tundra with Missouri license plates 2DD057.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis Police Department at (636) 529-8210, their nearest law enforcement agency, or 911.

© 2017 KSDK-TV