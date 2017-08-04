Police looking for 56-year-old woman with mental illness

The missing person report from police said Mary Dandridge, 56, was reported missing after leaving the Mary Ryder Home on the 4300 block of Olive Boulevard on foot. Police said they think she is walking toward Barnes-Jewish Hospital,

St. Louis Metropolitan Police are looking for a 56-year-old woman who ran away from an assisted living facility in the Central West End.

There are no signs of foul play.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and has a short afro. Officials at the assisted living facility said she suffers from mental illness, diabetes and mild developmental disability. They believe she is confused, possibly psychotic and seeking help.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

