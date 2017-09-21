Police looking for car in connection with suspicious death

Police responded to reports of a male shot multiple times at the intersection of Russell and Jefferson in south St. Louis Wednesday morning. Calmise Hall, 42, was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hall later succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital. (Photo: KSDK)

AFFTON, MO. - St. Louis County police are looking for a white Jeep Cherokee in connection with a suspicious death in Affton Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release, police arrived on the 8400 block of Hampstead Drive for a welfare check. Police found the person they were called to check on, but the person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators determined the death was suspicious and said they are looking for a white, 2000 Jeep Cherokee with Missouri license plates SB9D8S.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.

