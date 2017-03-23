Police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run in North County

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run in North County.

Officers responded to the area of North Highway 67 and Mondoubleau Lane on Wednesday around 8:10 p.m. on a call of a person struck by a vehicle.

The victim has been identified as Erick Kimani, 68, of St. Louis

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or gold four door passenger car with heavy window tint. Police say the vehicle will have noticeable front end damage.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

