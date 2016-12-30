Police looking for man who robbed a St. Louis County bank

Police said this man robbed a bank on the 13000 block of Olive Boulevard Friday. (Photo: St. Louis County Police Department, Custom)

Police are looking for a man who robbed a St. Louis County bank Friday afternoon.

St. Louis County police said a man walked into the Reliance Bank on the 13000 block of Olive Boulevard at around 2:45 p.m. He walked up to the counter and handed the teller a note demanding money.

Police said he made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.