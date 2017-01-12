Police looking for missing 12-year-old last seen walking to bus stop

According to the missing person report, Kameill Taylor left her home on the 5300 block of Labadie Avenue at around 6:10 Wednesday morning, but never made it to school. (Photo: St. Louis Metro PD, Custom)

Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl who never made it to school Wednesday.

According to the missing person report, Kameill Taylor left her home on the 5300 block of Labadie Avenue at around 6:10 Wednesday morning, but never made it to school.

Her mother said she typically meets a friend at Terry Avenue on the way to the bus stop at Maffit and Union, and the two walk the rest of the way to the bus stop. On Wednesday, her friend said she never Taylor and Taylor never made it to school.

Police said she is about 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with medium complexion and medium-length braided hair. She was last seen wearing black and purple Nike Air Jordan tennis shoes, black scrub-style pants and a black polo shirt and a dark plaid coat. She was also carrying a bright colored plaid book bag.

Her mother said this is unusual behavior, and she has never disappeared like this before.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

