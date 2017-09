Police Generic (Photo: Getty images, Custom)

A 14-year-old girl reported missing Wednesday evening has been found safe.

The girl was found at around 5:40 p.m., about 25 minutes after the initial missing person report was issued by the Wentzville Police Department.

The first missing person report said she was traveling with a stranger in a rusty red truck. Her cell phone was pinged near St. Robert, Missouri.

© 2017 KSDK-TV