Police looking for missing 15-year-old

WEBSTER GROVES, MO. - Webster Groves police are looking for a missing 15-year-old who has run away in the past, but always returned home.

Police said Alex Arndt, 15, is believed to still be in the St. Louis area, but his parents suspect he may be trying to travel to Oregon or California.

Arndt is 6-foot-1 and 150 pounds with blonde/brown hair that is shaved on the left side and combed over to the right. He wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police said he is currently on a medication regimen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Webster Groves Police Department at (314) 645-3000.

