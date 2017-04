East St. Louis Police are looking for 17-year-old Million Thomas, who was last seen a week ago. (Photo: East St. Louis PD, Custom)

EAST ST. LOUIS, ILL. - East St. Louis police are asking for your help in finding a missing teen.

Million Thomas, 17, was last seen a week ago, Friday. He's 5-foot-5, 160 pounds.

Police say he may wear glasses, and has his ears pierced.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East St. Louis Police Department at (618) 482-6700 or call 911.

© 2017 KSDK-TV