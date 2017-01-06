Missing 18-year-old found safe

March'e White was last seen leaving her job at McDonald's on the 9800 block of Manchester Road getting into a black Dodge Magnum at around 8 p.m. Thursday night. (Photo: St. Louis County PD, Custom)

UPDATE: March'e White was found safe Friday night. Thank you to everyone who helped get the word out and locate her.

__________________

Police are looking for a missing 18-year-old woman who sent a distressed text to family members.

Later Thursday night, she sent a text message to family members asking for help, but have not have contact with her since.

Police said White has a prosthetic leg and is in serious need of medication. Police said she is 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion. She was last wearing a red, button-up McDonald's shirt, black pants, white shoes and a purple coat. She also has a "Neko" tattoo on her right wrist and a heart tattoo on her right shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8220.