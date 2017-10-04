Police looking for missing 38-year-old woman with schizophrenia

Police said Tanesha Edmonson left a home on the 6700 block of Blossom View Drive in St. Louis. They said she may be heading to a hospital, but has not arrived at any local hospital. (Photo: St. Louis County Police Department, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police Department is looking for a 38-year-old woman with schizophrenia last seen just after noon Wednesday.

Police said she is without her medication and also requires supplemental oxygen. She does not normally leave home without her parents.

Police described Edmonson as a 5-foot-6, 320 bound woman with black hair, brown eyes and light complexion. She was last seen wearing a white headband, a white T-shirt with an American flag on it, blue or purple pants and purple shoes or socks with white polka-dots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.

