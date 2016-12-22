5-month-old Normandy girl found safe

A Amber Alert warning is displayed on a transit bus destination sign. (Photo: IanMcD, Custom)

UPDATE: The missing 5-month-old girl was found safe Thursday afternoon.

Police said the baby was dropped off at a home. The homeowner found the baby and called police.

The investigation is ongoing.

NORMANDY, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing baby last seen in the parking lot of a Church's Chicken restaurant Monday night.

The girl was last seen at the restaurant on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road at around 8 p.m. Monday.

According to a missing person report from Normandy police, the mother and daughter were riding in the mother's van with three men and a female driver to the restaurant on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road in Normandy.

When they arrived, the mother and one of the men got out of the car and went into the restaurant. The other three left the scene with the child in the car.

Police said they may be traveling in the mother's van, a dark-grey 2006 Chrysler Town and Country with Missouri pates PN4R7B.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 911 or the Normandy Police Department at (314) 385-3300.