Police looking for missing 64-year-old grandmother traveling with runaway teen

St. Louis County Police are looking for a 64-year-old woman who needs "consistent medical intervention" and is believed to be traveling with her runaway granddaughter and an unidentified man.

According to the missing person report, Mildred Cummings was reported missing from her north St. Louis County home on Frances Court at around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said they believe she is traveling with her 15-year-old granddaughter Haley Dunakey. Police also said they believe the two are traveling in a silver, four-door car with an unidentified man in his late teens or early 20s.

Cummings was described as a 4-foot-11, 200-pound woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans. Police said she needed consistent medical intervention, but did not elaborate on her medical condition.

Dunakey was described as a 4-foot-11, 130-pound girl with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.

