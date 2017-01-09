Police looking for missing 74-year-old

Pagedale police said Frank Jones' family reported him missing a week after he left his home on the 1300 block of Leroy Avenue in Pagedale. (Photo: Pagedale PD, Custom)

Police are looking for a missing 74-year-old Pagedale man last seen at his home a week ago.

Pagedale police said Frank Jones' family reported him missing a week after he left his home on the 1300 block of Leroy Avenue in Pagedale.

Police said he is 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds with light color blotches from old scars from previous falls. According to his family, he has a history of epileptic seizures. They said he has a small amount of money when he left and does not usually go long periods of time without contacting family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pagedale Police Department at (314) 726-1112.