Police looking for missing 78-year-old woman

Police said Nancy Korte left her job at the Dolar General on the 5900 block of Old Highway 21 in Otto, Missouri, at 10:30 Tuesday morning and has not been seen since. She was driving her blue, 1994 Chevrolet Silverado with Missouri plates 6AG050.

Police said she may suffer from depression and did not have her medication with her. Her debit card was last used in Bradford, Illinois, just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

She was last seen wearing a Dollar General work shirt. She is 5-foot-6 and 99 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. Police said she also has diabetes, a heart murmur and is possibly suffering from early onset dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at (636) 797-5019.

