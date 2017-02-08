Police looking for missing 85-year-old woman

According to the missing person report, Betty A. Short, 85, was last seen on Wednesday at 8:45 a.m., driving her 2008 Chevrolet Impala on Illinois Route 16. (Photo: Greene County Sheriff's Office, Custom)

Police in Jerseyville, Illinois, are looking for an 85-year-old woman last seen Wednesday morning.

According to the missing person report, Betty A. Short, 85, was last seen on Wednesday at 8:45 a.m., driving her white 2008 Chevrolet Impala on Illinois Route 16.

Before that, she was seen Tuesday night at 9:15 on Panhandle Road. Police said she talked to a resident and said she was lost and trying to find someone.

Her car, a 4-door sedan, has Illinois plates RS2302.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff's Office at (217) 942-6901.

