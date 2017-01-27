Missing 88-year-old man found safe

According to a silver advisory from the St. Louis County Police Department, John Kleffner was last seen at his home on the 5900 block of Pebble Hill Drive at 7:30 Friday morning. Police said he has possible early stages of dementia. (Photo: St. Louis County PD, Custom)

Update: John Kleffner returned home safe Friday night.

Police in south St. Louis County are looking for a missing 88-year-old man last seen Friday morning.

According to a silver advisory from the St. Louis County Police Department, John Kleffner was last seen at his home on the 5900 block of Pebble Hill Drive at 7:30 Friday morning. Police said he has possible early stages of dementia.

His family noticed he was missing when he didn't pick his son up from work, which he normally does every day.

Police said he is about 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray coat, flannel shirt, dark blue pants, boots and glasses. He might be driving a cream-colored 2008 Dodge Charger with Missouri plates PB2-F0T.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police at (636) 529-8210.

