Police looking for missing Moscow Mills teenager

According to the missing person report, Chyann Hodge was last seen leaving her home at around 5:40 Wednesday morning and has not been seen or heard from since. (Photo: Moscow Mills Police Department, Custom)

Moscow Mills police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen early Wednesday morning.

According to the missing person report, Chyann Hodge was last seen leaving her home at around 5:40 Wednesday morning and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police said she appeared to have packed a bag before leaving.

Police said the 14-year-old is about 5-foot-3 and 160 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Moscow Mills Police Department at (636) 356-4612.

Resources

If you think you have seen a missing child or need to report a missing child call:

Your local police department.

Missouri State Highway Patrol: 800-877-3452

Illinois State Police: 800-843-5763

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children 24-hours a day, 7 days a week: 800-843-5678



If your child is missing

Immediately call your local law enforcement agency.

After you have reported your child missing to law enforcement, call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST(1-800-843-5678)

If your child is missing from home, search through:

Closets.

Piles of laundry.

In and under beds.

Inside large appliances.

Vehicles – including trunks.

Anywhere else that a child may crawl or hide.

Notify the store manager or security office if your child cannot be found when in a store. Then immediately call your local law enforcement agency. Many stores have a Code Adam plan of action in place.

When you call law enforcement:

Provide law enforcement with your child’s name, date of birth, height, weight and descriptions of any other unique identifiers such as eyeglasses and braces. Tell them when you noticed your child was missing and what clothing he or she was wearing.

Request law enforcement authorities immediately enter your child’s name and identifying information into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center Missing Person File