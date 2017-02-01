Police looking for Pacific mother and three missing kids

According to the missing persons report, Tonya Reed, 30, violated a Division of Family Services plan of supervised visitation by taking the three children from a home on the 4000 block of Clay Ridge Drive Wednesday evening. (Photo: Franklin County Sheriff's Department, Custom)

PACIFIC, MO. - Police are looking for a Pacific, Missouri, mother and her three children after she took them without permission Wednesday.

According to the missing persons report, Tonya Reed, 30, violated a Division of Family Services plan of supervised visitation by taking the three children from a home on the 4000 block of Clay Ridge Drive Wednesday evening.

Police believe Reed is traveling with her three children in a white Chevrolet Lumina.

Police said she is 5-foot-2 and 147 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Police described the children as follows:

Tiara Reed – 8-year-old girl, 4-feet tall and 30 pounds with brown hair and eyes

Teagan Reed – 6-year-old girl, 3-feet tall and 50 pounds with brown hair and eyes

Tucker Reed – 1-year-old boy, 2-feet tall and 20 pounds with brown hair and eyes

Anyone with information is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff's Department at (636) 583-2560.

