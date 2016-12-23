Police looking for persons of interest in nursing home thefts

Police are looking for Kristal Collier(L), 34, and Nicole Rodoni(R), 30. Police said they said may be involved with thefts of wallets, purses, checks and photo IDs that started a few weeks ago at Affton nursing homes. (Photo: St. Louis County PD, Custom)

AFFTON, MO. - Police are looking for two women they said are persons of interest in connection with a series of thefts at nursing homes in Affton.

Police are looking for Kristal Collier, 34, and Nicole Rodoni, 30, who they said may be involved with thefts of wallets, purses, checks, credit cards and photo IDs that started a few weeks ago at Orchid Terrace, Delmar Gardens South and Tesson Heights.

Police said they may be driving a maroon 2007 Chevy Equinox with Missouri Plates CC1J2R.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either woman is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department.