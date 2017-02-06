Police looking for teenage girls missing from south city

Police are looking for two missing teenage girls last seen sunday night in south St. Louis. (Photo: Provided photo, Custom)

Police are looking for two missing girls they said might be heading to Las Vegas.

According to a missing person report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Grace Bosley, 13, and Lucy Hoelting, 14, were last seen Sunday afternoon.

According to the report, Bosley's mother said she thought the girls were at Hoelting's house, but when she called Hoelting's father, the girls were not there. Hoelting's father said he dropped the girls off at another friend's house, but the girls were not there either.

Police said the parents found out the girls took a taxi to the 7000 block of Mardel to visit with friends. One of the friends said the missing girls were planning on going to Las Vegas. The friend said they dropped the girls off at Hoelting's house so she could get her birth certificate.

They have not been seen since.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police at (314) 231-1212.

The investigation is ongoing.

