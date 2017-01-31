Police: Missing 4-year-old boy last seen with mentally unstable mother

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County police are looking for a missing 4-year-old boy who they believe is with his mentally unstable mother.

According to the missing person report, Cornell Wren Jr. is with his mother Michelle Clark. Police said she called a crisis hotline and is believed to be mentally unstable.

Clark, 30, is 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police believe they might be traveling in a white 2010 Dodge Avenger with Missouri license plates DM0S7C, and were last seen in East St. Louis.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County Police at (314) 615-0162.

