Police on scene of hostage situation in south St. Louis

Ashley Cole , KSDK 9:54 AM. CDT October 22, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Police are on scene of a hostage situation in south St. Louis.

The incident is on the 2800 block of Cherokee. Police were called to the area around 3:30 a.m. for shots fired. Police say one person is barricaded inside with one other person.

5 On Your Side has a crew on scene and will provide updates as we receive them.

