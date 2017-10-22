Police on scene of hostage situation in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Police are on scene of a hostage situation in south St. Louis.

The incident is on the 2800 block of Cherokee. Police were called to the area around 3:30 a.m. for shots fired. Police say one person is barricaded inside with one other person.

SWAT on the scene at Pennsylvania & Cherokee in South #STL Per @SLMPD shots fired at 3:30 AM. Now a hostage situation. Stay with @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/6GhT2i10x1 — Grant Bissell (@gbissellKSDK) October 22, 2017

