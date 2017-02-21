KSDK
No officers injured in officer-involved shooting in south St. Louis

Sam Clancy, KSDK 10:02 PM. CST February 21, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Police said there was an officer-involved shooting on the 4000 block of California Avenue in south St. Louis Tuesday night.

A spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said no officers were injured in the incident. Police Chief Sam Dotson was being briefed on the situation and will provide information shortly.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

