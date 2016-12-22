Police pursuing charges against mother of 5-month-old Normandy girl

A Amber Alert warning is displayed on a transit bus destination sign. (Photo: IanMcD, Custom)

NORMANDY, MO. - A missing 5-month-old Normandy girl was found safe Thursday afternoon and Normandy Police are pursuing charges against the mother.

A 5-month-old girl was reported missing Thursday afternoon by her mother, three days after the mother's van was stolen with the baby still inside. The missing person report was later upgraded to an Amber Alert before the girl was found safe.

Police said the mother was riding in her van with her daughter, three men and a female driver to a Church's Chicken restaurant on Natural Bridge road at around 8 p.m. Monday. When they got to the restaurant, the mother and one of the men got out of the car while the child and the other three people stayed in the car.

The other three drove off in the van, taking the baby as well. Police said the baby's mother knew the people she was in the van with for just a few hours prior to her baby's disappearance.

Normandy Police said the baby was dropped off at a home in St. Louis County earlier in the week, but police did not know she was safe until after the Amber Alert was issued.

The child was taken to a hospital and has since been placed in protective custody. The mother is in custody and police said child endangerment charges could be filed against her.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Normandy Police Department reiterated that they were first notified on Thursday and began investigating immediately.

The investigation is ongoing.

Video: Press Conference on Amber Alert