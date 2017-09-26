Police pursuit ends with fatal crash in Rolla

Police responded to reports of a male shot multiple times at the intersection of Russell and Jefferson in south St. Louis Wednesday morning. Calmise Hall, 42, was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hall later succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital. (Photo: KSDK)

ROLLA, MO. - Police said the pursuit of a man wanted by the U.S. Marshall's Service early Tuesday morning ended with a fatal, single-car crash in Rolla, Missouri.

According to a press release, an officer with the Rolla Police Department noticed a man driving erratically through a round-about at Kingshighway right off Interstate 44 at around 1:20 a.m., so the officer tried to make a traffic stop.

When the officer turned on his lights, the man drove off on Martin Springs Drive at a high speed and swerving. The driver lost control of the car near Martin Springs Drive and Country Road 7000, where the car left the road, went airborne and crashed into a ditch.

The press release said the man was unconscious and trapped in the car after the crash, so the officer called the fire department and ambulance to the scene. The man was pulled from the car and flown to a Columbia, Missouri, hospital, where he died from his injuries.

He was identified as 39-year-old John A. Atkinson of Farmington. Police said he was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and had an active warrant from the U.S. Marshall's Service for escape.

