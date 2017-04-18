Police: Remains found in North St. Louis County Sunday are bones of an infant

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - The remains found near a subdivision lake in north St. Louis County Sunday were identified as bones of an infant by St. Louis County Police Tuesday.

St. Louis County St. Louis County police are investigating human remains found Saturday night near Behlman Lake Court in north St. Louis County.

Police say the remains were found by a group of people who were fishing in the subdivision lake. They located what appeared to be human remains and called the police department immediately. On Tuesday, police said they could not identify the age of sex of the remains, but said they were than of an infant.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident. ​

© 2017 KSDK-TV