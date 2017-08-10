Police search for suspect in Ballwin dumpster fires

Photo: Ballwin Police Department

BALLWIN, MO. - Police in Ballwin are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest involving several dumpster fires.

The fires have been set inside of dumpsters north of Manchester Road during late evening hours.

The person of interest in the sketch above was last seen around a recent fire and is believed to be driving a late model Chevrolet Traverse that is beige in color.

Anyone with information should contact detective Hank Schoemehl at 636-227-9636.

