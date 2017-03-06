Police searching for 74-year-old man with dementia

Henry Lee Turner (Photo: Maryland Heights Police Department, Custom)

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Police have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 74-year-old man with dementia.

According to the Maryland Heights Police Department, Henry Lee Turner was last seen by his wife at his home on the 2200 block of Renault Court around 1 Saturday afternoon. He has been known to frequent the MetroLink station near I-70 and Hanley Road.

Turner is described as a black man, approximately 5’9”, 189 pounds, bald, and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue St. Louis Cardinals hat, a green jacket, khaki pants, and brown hiking boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland Heights Police Department at 314-298-9700, or dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency.

