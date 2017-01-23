Police issue Endangered Person Advisory for missing man without medication

Thomas Price III departed from a residential care facility on the 1500 block of Rathford Dr. around 7 p.m. on Sunday. (Photo: St. Louis County Police Department, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Police have issued an endangered person advisory for a 40-year-old man who is known to be violent and is without his necessary medication.

Police say Thomas Price III departed from a residential care facility on the 1500 block of Rathford Dr. around 7 p.m. Sunday. Price left the facility in an unknown direction and is known to be violent . He has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, hypertension, and borderline intellectual functioning, according to police. Price is known to have seizures and is without necessary medication.

Price is described as a white man, approximately 5’6”, 220 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion. He was last seen wearing dark colored clothing.

Anyone with information should immediately call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8225, or dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

