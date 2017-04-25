Police searching for prowler in Wildwood

Still from security footage. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

WILDWOOD, MO. - Police are on the lookout for a man making residents in Wildwood uneasy.

Officers were called to a home on Timber Tree Creek Court in Wildwood around 10:30 Monday night for a report of a prowler.

A woman told police a man placed a ladder under her bathroom window.

Police believe he was in the area for nearly an hour, and said he took a chair from the vicitm's patio and took it into the the woods, where he sat and watched her.

Officers found a ladder not far from the house. Police are hoping to identify the owner of the ladder, who they said is possibly a resident of the neighborhood.

Ladder recovered by police a short distance from the home. (Photo: St. Louis County PD, KSDK)

Police investigated three similar prowler calls in the neighborhood in January and February.

