Police searching for south STL robber

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are asking for the community's help in the search for a robber who targeted a south St. Louis business.

Last Wednesday, an unidentified man entered the Cricket Wireless store in the 4600 block of Chippewa. According to an employee, the suspect approached her and asked about a cell phone in the store.

Upon returning to the counter, the employee was handed a note by the suspect which announced a robbery and demanded the employee put money in his bag. The employee handed over the money and the suspect left the store.

The employee was not injured.

The suspect was last seen walking east toward Ridgewood. Police described the suspect as a black male, 25-to-35-years-old, between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall, with a dark complexion and thin build, wearing a hat, sunglasses, blue jeans, a grey hooded sweatshirt with a hood and grey gloves with an emblem.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-TIPS (8477).

