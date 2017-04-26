Police seek information on bag where infant remains were found

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police Department is looking for information on a leather bag where infant remains were found.

The remains were found behind homes on Behlman Lake Court in north county on April 15.

Police want anyone with any kind of information – including its brand, place of purchase, or potential ownership on the bag to call the department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.





Police are still unable to confirm the age or gender of the remains.

