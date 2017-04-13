Missing woman originally from St. Louis found dead in Oregon

Susan Behrens (Photo: Gresham police, KGW)

GRESHAM, ORE. - A 30-year-old woman originally from St. Louis who had not been seen since April 4 was found dead Thursday by search crews in the Columbia River Gorge in Gresham, Oregon.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office located Susan Behrens' vehicle late Tuesday morning near the Eagle Creek Recreation area, and discovered she had paid to park there.

It took searchers nearly two full days to find her body, which was in a remote area near a waterfall.

It's unclear how Behrens died, but the sheriff's office said there were no signs of foul play.

Behrens' family released the following statement:

"We know that Susan loved the outdoors and moved to Oregon to explore the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Susan was doing what she loved, and as a family we are proud of all that she accomplished in her life."

"We would like to take an opportunity to thank all of the search and rescue personnel from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and Hood River County Sheriff's Office, as well as the countless volunteers who have worked diligently over the last two days to find Susan."

© 2017 KGW-TV