Police seek public's help in identifying West Co. theft suspects

VALLEY PARK, MO. - West County detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects in several car break-ins.
On July 24, Aug. 20 and Aug. 26 police say the suspects broke into vehicles at Paw Park in Valley Park.
Immediately after break-ins on all three dates, credit cards stolen from the cars were used to make unauthorized transactions at Target stores in Kirkwood and Fenton. The suspects purchased gift cards worth $500 to $1,000 each time.
Suspect one is described as a woman in her mid 20’s, 5 feet 5 inches tall, thin build with black hair.
The second suspect is described as a man in his mid 20’s 5 feet 10 inches tall, thin build with twisted black and brown hair.
Surveillance video:
Anyone with information should contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
