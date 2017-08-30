Police seek public's help in identifying West Co. theft suspects

VALLEY PARK, MO. - West County detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects in several car break-ins.

On July 24, Aug. 20 and Aug. 26 police say the suspects broke into vehicles at Paw Park in Valley Park.

Immediately after break-ins on all three dates, credit cards stolen from the cars were used to make unauthorized transactions at Target stores in Kirkwood and Fenton. The suspects purchased gift cards worth $500 to $1,000 each time.

Suspect one is described as a woman in her mid 20’s, 5 feet 5 inches tall, thin build with black hair.

The second suspect is described as a man in his mid 20’s 5 feet 10 inches tall, thin build with twisted black and brown hair.





Suspects' vehicle

Surveillance video:

Anyone with information should contact St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

© 2017 KSDK-TV