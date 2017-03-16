Police: Teen shot after trying to rob store with relpica gun

Police responded to reports of a male shot multiple times at the intersection of Russell and Jefferson in south St. Louis Wednesday morning. Calmise Hall, 42, was found in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Hall later succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - A 16-year-old was shot in the stomach Thursday after he tried to rob a store with a replica pistol, police said.

According to a press release from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the teen pulled the replica gun after entering the store and announcing a robbery Thursday morning. The store owner pulled out his own gun and fired a shot at the teen, hitting him in the stomach.

Police responded to the scene on the 4300 block of West Florissant Avenue, where they found the teen on the sidewalk and rushed him to hospital. He was listed in critical condition.

During the investigation, police discovered the store owner was the one who called police. They also found the teen's gun was a replica.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2017 KSDK-TV