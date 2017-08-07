Police treat gunshot victim on I-70 exit ramp

ST. LOUIS - Police were dispatched to the eastbound exit ramp of Interstate 70 at Goodfellow where a man in his 50s was shot and wounded.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police were sent to the area at around 4:25 Monday afternoon. When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

