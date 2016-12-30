Police: Undercover officer bust man, woman with stolen drones, clothes

On Dec. 20, 26-year-old Monique Blake(R) and 28-year-old Michaeil McCall Jr.(L) were charged with receiving stolen property, a class-C felony. (Photo: St. Louis County PD, Custom)

A man and woman were arrested last month after police said they tried to sell stolen drones to an undercover officer while wearing stolen clothes with price tags still attached, charging documents show.

Chesterfield Police said they got a report of two stolen "Sky Viper" drones from a Walmart store on THF Boulevard. A few days later, they saw a post offering a "brand new" drone matching the drones stolen from Walmart.

Officers asked if the drone was still for sale. The seller said no, but they could get more and asked the officer to meet them on a Wendy's parking lot.

When the sellers — 26-year-old Monique Blake and 28-year-old Michaeil McCall Jr. — arrived on Nov. 22, they were carrying two drones and wearing clothing with the price tags still attached.

Officers took them into custody as they approached the unmarked car.

The pair were in possession of just less than $1,400 of stolen merchandise, including two drones, clothes and jackets. Investigation found that the pair had stolen from Walmart, the Nike Outlet store, Burlington Coat Factory and Marshal's.

On Dec. 20, both were charged with receiving stolen property, a class-C felony.