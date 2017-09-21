Police union backs boycott of Pi Pizzeria

Pi's Central West End location

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Police Officers Association says its taking a stand against what it sees as anti-police rhetoric coming from one local business owner, calling for a boycott of Pi Pizzeria.

And because of the boycott, Pi's owner Chris Sommers says his employees are now getting death threats.

It all centers around Sommers' online criticism of the police response to violence that broke out after peaceful protests in the Central West End last week.

While businesses, apartment buildings, and even the Mayor's home were damaged, Sommers says his corner of the Central West End stayed quiet. He criticized the police while posting a video of a line of officers near Euclid and McPherson.

Sommers says there were no protesters or agitators in sight when officers fired pellets and gas toward him and his guests. And for that, the police union is backing a boycott of his restaurants.

"To call my guys dimwits. To question whether or not they should collect a pension. I think that's despicable," says SLPOA business manager Jeff Roorda. "And, I think people in the community who are consumers of his product ought to know about it."

"They threw their sticks and stones at me in the form of pepper bullets and gas but my words they couldn't take it. And my criticism is somehow incendiary to them after I was assaulted," says Sommers who said despite protesting phone calls to his restaurants business is actually up from customers showing up in support.

And, the two sides may be able to find some common ground. Both Roorda and Sommers, while see the protests differently, say the conversation should really be about larger societal issues.

Monday night, Sommers said he is hopeful he will be sitting down with another support of the boycott from the St. Louis County police union for a discussion and a beer.

