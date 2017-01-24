Police, volunteers make over veteran's home

Police, Home Depot makeover veterans home (Photo: Police, Home Depot makeover veterans home, KSDK)

PINE LAWN - Fred Reeves spent 20 years in the U.S. Army, but now this 65-year-old needs some help with the battle on the home front.

Reeves struggles with some health issues and has difficulty getting around his home. Recently, the North County Police Cooperative checked in on Reeves and decided to help him out.

"We owe them everything that we have around us," said Chief Tim Swope. "Everything that we're able to do as a society is based upon veterans saving our freedoms, so that's the number one cause here."

Chief Swope worked with The Home Depot's 'Team Depot' volunteer program to give Reeves' home an extreme makeover he will never forget-- new floors, appliances, paint, and a new front door.

Reeves said the act of kindness restores his faith.

"If we care about one another, we'll be alright," he said. "But we don't care any more. That's why we need to work together in order to get things accomplished."

Volunteers hope to complete the renovations at Reeves' home by Thursday morning.

Since 2011, The Home Depot has transformed the homes of nearly 30,000 veterans.

Reeves is grateful.

"Especially with the police department," Reeves said. "They've been great. If it weren't for them this whole thing wouldn't have been set up."

