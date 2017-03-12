Porch Light Project to shine light on crime in other parts of St. Louis

A man screwing a lightbulb into a porch light. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

A grassroots effort to fight crime in north St. Louis is now expanding to other communities.

Former police officer Christian Johnson came up with the Porch Light Project while patrolling poorly lit areas of North St. Louis.

Johnson, along with his organization Serving with the Badge, collected and distributed hundreds of light bulbs in the Walnut Park neighborhood.

He said the project transformed the neighborhood in unexpected ways.

Johnson is planning light bulb distributions in other parts of the city, St. Louis County and communities in Illinois in the coming months.

