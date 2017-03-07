Storms knock out power to 26K around the bi-state

KSDK – Strong storms and high winds knocked out power to around 26,000 homes around the St. Louis area Monday night.

As of 5 a.m., Ameren Illinois reported around 5,700 outages, concentrated from Alton to Brighton to Staunton, and Ameren Missouri reported approximately 7,500 outages around the metro area.

Wentzville appears to be one of the harder hit areas along with portions of S. Louis County along Olive and Page Avenues from I-170 west to the Missouri River. Another area with concentrated outages appears to be in southern Jefferson county Missouri.

Damaging winds are taking a toll in some areas of Jefferson County and western St. Charles.

Mobile homes suffered significant damage in Wentzville. @AMSidwell is gathering video for us now for #TISL #stlwx pic.twitter.com/sq0rq5WkpR — Jessica Quick KSDK (@JessicaKSDK) March 7, 2017

The most intense line of storms will exit the viewing area after 4 a.m. Steady rainfall is possible behind the line, but most areas will be dry for the Tuesday morning commute. The tornado watch expires at 4 a.m. for the entire viewing area.

We are starting to get reports of some damage in our western counties.

Winds will again be gusty during the afternoon hours Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky.

