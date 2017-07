Power pole erupts in flames (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Just after noon on Monday, flames erupted from a power line along North Lindbergh near Chaminade Drive.

Fire crews arrived and the flames died down, but a few minutes later, it erupted again.

Creve Coeur Police, Ladue Fire and Rescue, and utility crews were on scene.

No word on any injuries

© 2017 KSDK-TV