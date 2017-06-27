Powerball, Mega Millions suspended in Illinois

WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA - MAY 10: Powerball tickets await players at Cumberland Farms convenience store May 10, 2004 in Washington Crossing, Pennsylvania. (Photo: William Thomas Cain, 2004 Getty Images)

The Illinois Lottery announced Tuesday a temporary change is coming to lottery winners beginning in July.

In a press release, Illinois Lottery said the winner payment system will undergo a change if funding for Lottery prizes fail to be approved by Illinois' General Assembly by July 1. Lottery players with wins exceeding $25,000 should expect to receive delayed payments for all games due to Illinois' ongoing state budget crisis.

Additionally, the Lottery was forced to suspend Powerball and Mega Millions sales in Illinois due to the lack of funding for the upcoming 2018 fiscal year. Those changes were reflected as the following:

Powerball

Illinois Powerball sales will be suspended at 9 p.m. on June 28.

All Powerball tickets purchased before that cut-off time will be valid tickets.

All active Powerball subscriptions will be canceled after the last draw on June 28. The Lottery will issue refunds to players for the remaining length of their subscriptions.

When a Fiscal Year 2018 appropriation for the Illinois Lottery is passed, the Lottery will work with the Multi-State Lottery Association to determine a path for the return of Powerball sales. The timing is unknown.

No other Illinois Lottery games will be suspended.

Mega Millions

Illinois Mega Millions sales will be suspended at 9:45 p.m. on June 30.

All Mega Millions tickets purchased before that cut-off time will be valid tickets.

All active Mega Millions subscriptions will be cancelled after the last draw on June 30. The Lottery will issue refunds to players for the remaining length of their subscriptions.

When a Fiscal Year 2018 appropriation for the Illinois Lottery is passed, sales for Mega Millions will resume.

No other Illinois Lottery games will be suspended.

Prize payments

Players should not delay claiming a winning ticket.

Valid claims of more than $25,000 will experience a delay in payments due to the Comptroller’s inability to make payments on behalf of the Lottery without an appropriation.

Players with valid claims of any amount who owe money to the state (via an “offset”) will experience a delay in payments due to the Comptroller’s inability to make payments on behalf of the Lottery without an appropriation.

At this time, the Illinois Lottery will continue to pay valid claims of $25,000 or less at any of the five Lottery Prize Centers located throughout Illinois – Chicago, Des Plaines, Fairview Heights, Rockford and Springfield.

Prizes of $600 or less will continue to be paid at the Lottery’s nearly 8,000 retail partners.

In a statement, Illinois Lottery Acting Director Greg Smith said, "Players should be confident knowing the Illinois Lottery has the money to pay these winning claims. That means the General Assembly needs to approve a truly balanced budget that includes Lottery funding in order to ensure all prize payments will occur."

