Powerful storm knocks out power for more than 90,000 Ameren customers

A powerful storm with strong winds knocked out power to more than 90,000 residents in the bi-state overnight Sunday. About 50,000 residents in Missouri and more than 40,000 in Illinois were without power at the peak of the outages.

As of 7 p.m., there were about 25,000 customers without power between Missouri and Illinois.

Anna Spencer was enjoying a play at White Cliff Park before the storm forced everyone to evacuate.

"You can see the lightning coming our way and the guy from the theatre, the manager, came out and said we are going to have to close this down,” she said. “I’ve been tracking this storm and it looks like a pretty good storm coming, so we are going to have you leave right now," she said.

Linda Bushey lives in the Bevo Mill neighborhood. It was one of the many areas without electricity.

"Not having power, not having your refrigerator on, that's pretty awful," Bushey said. “We knew there was a storm coming, but we didn't know it was going to be this much damage or power outages."

Crews were out working at the crack of dawn, trying to reverse the storm damage. Ameren had all hands on deck with more than 400 workers from across the state working to restore power for its customers, said Kevin Anders, the Vice President of Operations at Ameren Missouri.

Anders said downed trees have been one of their biggest issues.

"You know you get those broken branches that fly into the line and get caught in there can cause an outage,” Anders said. “If it flies hard enough in there, it can bring a wire down as well."



Anders said he believes most people will have their power back on Sunday night, but some may have to wait a little longer.



"We are working continuously to get the lights back on, he said. “We do think it is going to go into tomorrow, but we are working hard to make that happen.”

© 2017 KSDK-TV