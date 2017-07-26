Precautionary boil advisory issued in Wentzville

File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

WENTZVILLE, MO. - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued in part of Wentzville after a low pressure event Wednesday morning.

Customers living east of Highway Z and south of I-70 are affected. A map of those affected is posted on Wentzville's website.

The boil advisory is the result of a malfunction at the PWSD2 water tower on Highway N.

A W.I.N.D. message has been sent to all those affected, and other message will be sent once the advisory has been lifted.

