Precautionary boil advisory issued in Wentzville

KSDK 12:11 PM. CDT July 26, 2017

WENTZVILLE, MO. - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued in part of Wentzville after a low pressure event Wednesday morning.

Customers living east of Highway Z and south of I-70 are affected. A map of those affected is posted on Wentzville's website.

The boil advisory is the result of a malfunction at the PWSD2 water tower on Highway N.

A W.I.N.D. message has been sent to all those affected, and other message will be sent once the advisory has been lifted.

