Private cameras tied to city system catch alleged theives

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Police say it's about as clear of a case of "caught in the act" as you can get. Night vision surveillance cameras at the old Carter Carburetor site - which is now a construction site - caught two men allegedly trying to steal hundreds of dollars in construction equipment.

The cameras were installed by the private security firm The City's Finest which is run by a retire city police officer Charles Betts.

Betts ties-in all of his private cameras with the city's Real Time Crime Center.

Within minutes of the alleged crime officers had arrested the men on camera.

"I think it was the perfect example of teamwork between private firms and the police department," says Betts who says the city police department is able to log into his, and other private cameras connected to the Real Time Crime Center, and direct officers to suspects.

But this cooperation is not without controversy. The ACLU, in the past, has called it "mass surveillance" of innocent people.

But Betts says the cameras are popular with more neighborhood associations adding them to areas like Soulard and wiring them into the city's system.

© 2017 KSDK-TV