Protesters take frustrations to the St. Louis Galleria

Protesters blocked streets and interrupted traffic near the Galleria in Richmond Heights for about an hour Wednesday evening. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO. - Protesters took their frustrations Wednesday evening to a popular shopping area in suburban St. Louis.

Around 5:00 p.m., a crowd began to gather at Shaw Park in Clayton, where organizers informed the crowd to move to the St. Louis Galleria.

There, a few hundred people chanted and held signs at one of the main entrances outside the Cheesecake Factory.

Organizers said they chose the shopping mall because they wanted to disrupt economic activity and interrupt the status quo. "No justice, no profit" was a common phrase heard among participants.

The group moved peacefully to block traffic on Brentwood Boulevard and marched through the Boulevard shopping district across from the Galleria.

The only time the situation became tense was when law enforcement officers wearing protective gear showed up and blocked protesters from approaching Highway 40.

State Representative Bruce Franks (D-78) participated in the demonstration, which is one of many that have followed the acquittal of a former St. Louis Police officer in a high-profile murder case.

He said the protests have been successful because they've been highly visible and disruptive to peoples' way of life.

"Folks aren't going to agree. They're going to be upset. They're going to be inconvenienced. We understand that. But when we are fighting for our lives out here each and every day, think about what inconvenience that is," he said.

It's unclear if the group had even intended on trying to go onto the interstate, but given that it was rush hour, St. Louis County Police said they blocked the road because it was a safety concern.

That prompted the group to retreat back to the Galleria parking lot, where people gathered near the entrance next to Five Guys. Though, some protesters still lingered out by Brentwood Boulevard.

Around 7:00 p.m., an organizer announced the event was over and that everyone should go home.

There was absolutely no indication of any violence or property destruction that followed previously peaceful protests after sunset.

St. Louis County Police said no one was arrested, though they did warn repeatedly that the event had become an unlawful assembly.

All roads have since reopened.

Thousand of employees with St. Louis County government were sent home early in advance of the protest, and some other organizations cancelled, closed or rescheduled events.

© 2017 KSDK-TV